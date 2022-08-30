Gov't Mulls Extending NHS Pension Breaks To Plug Staff Gap

By Martin Croucher (August 30, 2022, 1:07 PM BST) -- The government is considering whether to extend pension breaks to recently retired doctors and nurses as it seeks ways to prop up the health service before what is expected to be another punishing winter for COVID-19 infections. The Department for Health and Social Care is seeking opinions on plans to extend emergency rules, introduced to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, until March 2023. The government has allowed recently retired National Health Service staff to return to work to help reduce the pressure on key services without them suffering penalties on their pensions. The rules, introduced under the Coronavirus Act 2020, are...

