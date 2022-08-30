Taylor Maritime Makes £493M Offer For Singaporean Shipper

By Najiyya Budaly (August 30, 2022, 12:10 PM BST) -- Investment company Taylor Maritime said on Tuesday that it has made a cash bid for the shares which it does not own in Grindrod, valuing the Singapore-based shipping operator at £493 million ($578 million). Taylor Maritime, which invests in a fleet of dry cargo vessels, has made a cash bid for Singapore-based shipping operator Grindrod. (iStock.com/CloudVisual) Taylor Maritime Investments Ltd., which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has its headquarters in the British dependency of Guernsey, said it plans to buy the remaining 74% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. that it does not currently hold. The investment company, which puts...

