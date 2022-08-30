Cooley, Eversheds Guide UK Pharma Co. On £48.3M US Deal

By Dawood Fakhir (August 30, 2022, 3:00 PM BST) -- Diurnal Group PLC of the U.K. said Tuesday it has agreed to be taken over by California-based Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for approximately £48.3 million ($56.5 million) in a deal guided by Cooley (UK) LLP and Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP. Neurocrine, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on neuroscience, has made a bid of 27.5 pence per share for Diurnal. The offered price is almost 144% more than that based on Diurnal's most recent trading price of 11.25 pence per share. The deal is expected to be completed in late October or early November, after the companies secure approval from Diurnal's shareholders in...

