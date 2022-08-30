Watchdog Launches Prosecution Over Insurance ID Theft

By Joel Poultney (August 30, 2022, 2:26 PM BST) -- Eight suspected offenders will face criminal proceedings for allegedly stealing road traffic accident data from repair garages to allow them to drum up leads for personal injury insurance claims, the U.K. data protection regulator said Tuesday. The Information Commissioner's Office said it has started legal proceedings against the defendants, whom it did not identify, for allegedly conspiring to access and obtain the personal data of thousands of individuals without the consent of the vehicle repair garages. The data was allegedly stolen between December 2014 and November 2017, according to the watchdog. The defendants will now face prosecution for conspiring to commit...

