Pension Co. Zedra Buys BNP Paribas Jersey Unit

By Dawood Fakhir (August 30, 2022, 4:42 PM BST) -- Zedra said Tuesday it has bought a Jersey Island unit of French international banking group BNP Paribas after it received clearance for the transaction from the Jersey Financial Services Commission in the Channel Islands. Financial and counsel details of the takeover of BNP Paribas Jersey Trust Corp. Ltd. were not immediately available. Ivo Hemelraad, chief executive of the corporate services and fund management company said BNP Paribas Jersey is "a jurisdiction which we value immensely and have seen tremendous innovation over recent years." "Zedra is enjoying a successful and incredibly exciting year so far and the firm has the capacity to...

