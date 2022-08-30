UAE Fines Fintech Firm For Money Laundering Breaches

By Alex Davidson (August 30, 2022, 5:25 PM BST) -- The regulator of Abu Dhabi's international financial center said Tuesday that it has fined a subsidiary of U.K. money services provider Wise PLC $360,000 for failing to maintain anti-money laundering controls. The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market said that Wise Nuqud had failed to establish and maintain adequate systems and controls to prevent money laundering. Wise failed to identify and verify the source of funds and the wealth of customers it identified as high-risk, the UAE watchdog said. The authority "will take strong action to ensure firms comply fully with the anti-money laundering requirements" in the international financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS