UK Looks To Accept Antitrust Fixes In €7.1B Bouygues Deal

By Najiyya Budaly (August 30, 2022, 4:13 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust authority said Tuesday that it is ready to accept remedies proposed by Bouygues and Equans to push through the French industrial group's €7.1 billion ($7.1 billion) bid for Engie's construction subsidiary. The Competition and Markets Authority said that it believes the undertakings proposed by Bouyges SA and Equans SAS will remedy its concerns about the deal. The watchdog said in July that an investigation had revealed that competition could be hindered in the tender process for a contract to install overhead power cables in England if Bouygues was allowed to buy Equans, a construction and services business, from multinational...

