9th Circ. Won't Revisit Orrick-Jones Day Feud

By Caroline Simson (August 30, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP was unable to convince the Ninth Circuit to clarify that the firm can still raise more dismissal challenges before the trial court after losing an appeal from Jones Day challenging Orrick's refusal to provide testimony in an international arbitration hearing. The circuit court ruled in a brief order on Monday that the firm had waived these arguments by not raising them during the appeal. The arguments relate broadly to whether federal arbitration law authorizes the summonses, as well as other merits-based arguments that the firm said it intends to raise. "Orrick declined to address the arguments...

