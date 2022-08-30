Jersey Regulator Eyes Hiking Fees To 12.9% For Insurers

By Tom Fish (August 30, 2022, 6:18 PM BST) -- The financial services watchdog for the Channel Islands Crown Dependency of Jersey has proposed raising its insurance sector fee rates to 12.9% as surging inflation takes its toll. The Jersey Financial Services Commission announced Thursday that it is seeking feedback on the proposed rise in the levy from the island's insurance services industry. It was not immediately clear what the previous levy was. The majority of the fee hike reflects steady increases in the retail price index, the measure of inflation published monthly by Statistics Jersey. The inflation rate on the island hit 7.9% in June 2022. The watchdog said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS