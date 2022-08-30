Mass. AG Candidate Urged To Reveal Ex-Proskauer Clients

By Chris Villani (August 30, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts attorney general candidate and former Proskauer Rose LLP associate Andrea Campbell should publicly reveal who she represented while at the firm, her opponent and employment attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC said Tuesday a week ahead of the primary election. Campbell's ties to big business again came under scrutiny as the race for the Democratic nomination for AG was narrowed down to two candidates Tuesday, with former assistant attorney general and Biden administration attorney Quentin Palfrey dropping out and endorsing Campbell. On Monday, Liss-Riordan said the public should know who Campbell worked for during her time at Proskauer, which...

