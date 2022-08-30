Edelson Can Add Fraud Claims In Ill. Girardi Keese Fee Case

By Celeste Bott (August 30, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday granted Edelson PC's bid to add fraud claims to its lawsuit against ex-Girardi Keese partners David Lira and Keith Griffin, despite concerns from the former partners that it would force them to litigate the same issues in two different states. Edelson PC moved to file an amended complaint in its Illinois litigation seeking the recovery of unpaid fees for its work as the now-bankrupt Girardi Keese's local counsel for certain families that sued Boeing over the October 2018 Lion Air crash. The firm said discovery in the case, including access to Girardi Keese's internal emails...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS