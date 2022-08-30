Briton To Be Extradited To US In OneCoin Crypto Fraud Case

By Joanne Faulkner (August 30, 2022, 7:13 PM BST) -- A judge cleared the way Tuesday for a British man to be extradited to the U.S. to face money laundering and wire fraud charges stemming from the global OneCoin cryptocurrency scam, but excused another defendant on human rights grounds. District Judge Nicholas Rimmer rejected Christopher Hamilton's bid to hold off extradition to the U.S., where he is accused along with Robert McDonald of laundering $105 million connected to a $4 billion cryptocurrency fraud perpetrated by fugitive "CryptoQueen" Ruja Ignatova. However, the judge ruled in favor of McDonald and found that extraditing him would unfairly infringe his human right to respect for...

