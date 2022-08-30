Court Rejects Wash. Insurance Chief's Credit Reporting Rule

By Riley Murdock (August 30, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge formally squashed a rule temporarily blocking insurers from using credit history to price policies, finding that state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler didn't have the power to ban the practice. In an order entered Monday, Judge Indu Thomas held that Kreidler followed rulemaking procedures under state law but exceeded his authority when issuing the rule. Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, shown here, does not have the power to ban the practice of insurers using credit history to price policies, a state judge ruled. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) After oral arguments in late July, Judge Thomas issued a...

