Debevoise Wins Cybersquatting Suit Against 2 Web Domains

By Andrea Keckley (August 30, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP achieved an early win in a trademark cyberpiracy lawsuit against two web domains it accused of using its trademarks in a scheme to impersonate the firm when a Virginia federal court granted the law firm's motion for a default judgment. U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady entered a judgment on Monday against the domain names debevoise-law.com and debevoise-laws.com. In a separate filing, he ordered the third-party company Verisign Inc. to register the infringing domain names in Debevoise's name under its ownership. David Bernstein, chair of Debevoise's intellectual property litigation group, told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that the motion for...

