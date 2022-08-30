Recruiter Can't Save $1.2M Suit Against Kilpatrick Attys

By Jack Karp (August 30, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A legal headhunter can't revive its $1.2 million breach of contract suit against two Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP attorneys because emails between the recruiter and the lawyers' former colleague are not an exclusive contract, a Texas appeals court ruled Tuesday. While an email exchange between recruiting firm USPLS LC and one of several attorneys once in the construction and litigation practice group at Coats Rose PC looking to change firms may have been a valid contract relating to the lawyers' job search, it did not give the recruiter an exclusive right to negotiate employment offers for the attorneys, according to...

