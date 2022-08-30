Ark. Officials Ask State Justices To Toss Legalization Question

By Sam Reisman (August 30, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Arkansas state officials and two anti-marijuana campaigns told the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to uphold the Board of Elections' decision not to certify a legalization effort's ballot questions title, saying it was deficient and misleading to voters. The Arkansas secretary of state told the high court that the state Board of Election Commissioners had correctly and unanimously determined that the ballot title was misleading because it did not tell voters about key changes the proposed law would make to Arkansas' existing medical marijuana regime. "In conjunction with expanding access to marijuana products, including edibles, that ballot measure removes the current...

