Dentons Can't Get Ohio Justices To Hear Verein Structure Row

By Tracey Read (August 30, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to hear Dentons' request to defend its verein structure and avoid a $32 million verdict in a malpractice suit claiming lawyers at the firm disregarded a key conflict in a patent case. "The court declines to accept jurisdiction of the appeal," Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor wrote Tuesday in an announcement, citing a section of statute that states appeals that do not involve a substantial constitutional question or a question of public interest should be dismissed. Ohio-based laser inscribing company RevoLaze LLC, a former Dentons client, sued the firm in April 2016 for malpractice in an...

