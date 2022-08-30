Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tulane's Pollution Policy Not For COVID-19, Insurer Argues

By Ben Zigterman (August 30, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit asked a Louisiana federal judge to dismiss Tulane University's COVID-19 coverage suit, arguing that its pollution liability policy doesn't cover losses from communicable diseases.

In its motion for summary judgment Tuesday, Illinois Union Insurance Co. said its policy with Tulane only covered "indoor environmental conditions" and specifically didn't include losses from viruses that spread among humans.

"Under the express terms of endorsement 44 of the policy, whereby the definition of 'indoor environmental condition' is expanded to include certain bacteria and viruses, virus coverage is limited to viruses that, unlike COVID-19, are not communicable through human-to-human or bodily fluid contact,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!