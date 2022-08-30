Tulane's Pollution Policy Not For COVID-19, Insurer Argues

By Ben Zigterman (August 30, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit asked a Louisiana federal judge to dismiss Tulane University's COVID-19 coverage suit, arguing that its pollution liability policy doesn't cover losses from communicable diseases. In its motion for summary judgment Tuesday, Illinois Union Insurance Co. said its policy with Tulane only covered "indoor environmental conditions" and specifically didn't include losses from viruses that spread among humans. "Under the express terms of endorsement 44 of the policy, whereby the definition of 'indoor environmental condition' is expanded to include certain bacteria and viruses, virus coverage is limited to viruses that, unlike COVID-19, are not communicable through human-to-human or bodily fluid contact,"...

