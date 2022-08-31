Lockheed Martin Gets Partial Win In Ex-Atty's Race Bias Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 31, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Lockheed Martin has partially escaped a discrimination suit brought by a former counsel, with a Minnesota district court judge finding that the company did not discriminate against the attorney because she is Black, but may have retaliated against her for filing the discrimination charge. Daniel'la Deering, who was fired in 2018 from her in-house job with the security and aerospace company, can continue with her claims that Lockheed Martin Co. deliberately led her to include privileged documents in her discrimination filing with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, prompting her termination, according to a ruling on Tuesday from U.S. District Court Judge...

