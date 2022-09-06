Practical E-Discovery Lessons From The Alex Jones Case

By Mike Gaudet and Richard Chung (September 6, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Making crucial errors in e-discovery can prove detrimental to both lawyers and their clients. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the case of the Sandy Hook parents who won a $49.3 million judgment, including $45.2 million in punitive damages, against Alex Jones, the InfoWars founder and commentator. This case — Heslin v. Jones[1] — was brought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son, Jesse, was among 20 children and six teachers killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in Connecticut in 2012. They sued Jones for repeatedly calling the shooting a hoax, and sought $150 million...

