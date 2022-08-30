SEC Says NC Insurance Execs Stole $75M From Clients

By Katryna Perera (August 30, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit Tuesday against two North Carolina-based insurance executives and their Malta-based registered investment adviser for allegedly defrauding clients out of more than $75 million through undisclosed transactions that only benefited themselves. The complaint was filed in North Carolina federal court against Gregory Lindberg, 52, Christopher Herwig, 43, and Standard Advisory Services Limited, or SASL. The SEC says Lindberg and Herwig used SASL to perpetuate multiple schemes and breach their fiduciary duties to clients. According to the complaint, from 2017 to 2018, Lindberg and Herwig engaged in several undisclosed related-party transactions and misappropriated more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS