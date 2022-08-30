Girardi Victims Sue Defunct Firm's Litigation Funders

By Brandon Lowrey (August 30, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A family of Girardi Keese victims sued litigation lenders and other secured creditors in the defunct law firm's bankruptcy case Tuesday, saying the lenders improperly accepted money that belonged to the law firm's clients and challenging the validity and priority of more than $37 million in claims. The complaint, filed in Los Angeles bankruptcy court, marks the latest threat to lenders that pumped millions into the scandal-plagued plaintiff's firm as it spiraled toward insolvency. Girardi Keese's bankruptcy's special counsel is also investigating potential claims against the companies. In all, Thomas V. Girardi, seen in 2014, and his defunct firm owe more...

