Okla. High Court Pauses Row Over Pot Legalization Question

By Sam Reisman (August 30, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday hit pause on cannabis legalization advocates' efforts to compel state officials to include a legalization question on the ballot this November, saying there was still time for people to file objections to the proposed initiative. In a single-paragraph 5-4 decision, the state Supreme Court declined to grant advocates' emergency petition for a writ ordering Oklahoma officials to print the proposed legalization question on the ballot after they alleged that they submitted the necessary signatures. Advocates brought their emergency petition Aug. 22, accusing state officials of slow-walking the process by which the signatures in support of...

