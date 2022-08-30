4th Circ. Cuts Appeal Short After Feds Change ADEA Stance

By Patrick Hoff (August 30, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The full Fourth Circuit on Tuesday pulled the plug on an en banc appeal over whether a former U.S. Bureau of Prisons psychiatrist who claimed she was forced to resign for failing a physical qualification test can sue under federal age bias law, saying the government reversed its position. In a two-page order, the appeals court said it received a letter from the U.S. Department of Justice stating that contrary to its earlier position, it has determined that Jane DiCocco's disparate impact claims are valid under the federal-sector provision of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. In light of that change,...

