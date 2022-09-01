Brown Rudnick Nabs Anderson Kill Crypto, E-Commerce Team

By Katryna Perera (September 1, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Brown Rudnick LLP announced on Thursday that it has picked up a team of attorneys from Anderson Kill LLP to join its digital commerce practice, marking the latest in a series of hires for the firm this year. Stephen Palley, Matthew Richardson, Preston Byrne and Hailey Lennon have joined Brown Rudnick as partners in Washington, D.C., and California and will support companies, startups, financial institutions and others in the digital commerce, blockchain and cryptocurrency spaces. Another former Anderson Kill attorney, Jeffrey Karas, has been welcomed as an associate. Palley, who founded Anderson Kill's technology, media and distributed systems group, will co-chair the digital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS