Dietary Juice Co. NewAge Hits Ch. 11 With $149M Of Debt

By Vince Sullivan (August 30, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Direct-to-consumer health and wellness product distributor NewAge Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday in Delaware after defaulting on a secured loan and experiencing the departure of some of its senior leadership in recent months. In their initial court filings, NewAge and affiliated entities Ariix LLC and Morinda Holdings Inc. listed a consolidated debt amount of $149 million against $310 million of assets. The company said in an Aug. 8 regulatory filing that it had defaulted on a $12 million secured credit facility issued by East West Bank by failing to provide current financial reports. According to a statement released Tuesday,...

