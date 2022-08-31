Ex-Yale Prof Who Tweeted On Trump, Dershowitz Loses Suit

By Christine DeRosa (August 31, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Yale University by a former professor alleging she was fired for a tweet about former President Donald Trump and lawyer Alan Dershowitz, saying there was no employment contract between them. U.S. District Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam found that Yale had no contractual commitment to Dr. Bandy Lee, who served as a voluntary faculty member in the law and psychiatry division of the Yale School of Medicine. Lee, who worked at the university for 17 years, alleged she was fired for a tweet about "shared psychosis" she posted in January 2020 concerning the...

