DOJ Says FDIC Chair Can't Block Agency's Board Majority

By Kelly Lienhard (August 31, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. cannot stop a majority of the agency's Board of Directors from presenting items for a vote and decision, the U.S. Department of Justice has found, rebuking a former Trump-appointed FDIC chair who attempted to override a board vote in a fight over the agency's bank merger policy. Christopher Schroeder, assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel at the DOJ, wrote in an opinion on Monday that the Federal Deposit Insurance Act of 1950, as well as the best reading of FDIC's bylaws, point to preserving the power of a board majority...

