2-Second Rule Is Tough For Pensions Portal, Trade Body Says

By Martin Croucher (August 31, 2022, 12:55 PM BST) -- Pensions providers could struggle to provide their customers' data through new online portals within a required two-second timeframe, a trade body has said, warning that IT systems might not cope. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association said on Tuesday that the rule, as well as other data standards for the new so-called dashboards, should be tested thoroughly before it is imposed on the sector. The association said its members are "concerned" about the proposed requirement for the much-delayed project. The trade body was responding to a consultation carried out by the Pension Dashboards Programme, a division of the nongovernmental Money and Pensions...

