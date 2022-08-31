Carr's Group To Sell Agricultural Supplies Division for £44.5M

By Dawood Fakhir (August 31, 2022, 3:28 PM BST) -- Carr's Group PLC said Wednesday it has agreed to sell its share of a division to its joint owner, a food manufacturer and supplier, for £44.5 million ($51.7 million) to focus on its specialty agriculture and engineering activities. After conducting a strategic review, the agricultural and engineering business is disposing of its interests in Carr's Billington Agriculture Ltd., which it set up in 1999 with Edward Billington and Son Ltd. The review found that its specialty agriculture and engineering divisions have greater opportunity for growth and higher profit margins. Peter Page, the executive chairman of Carr's, said the deal to sell its interests...

