NatWest Ordered To Refund Cos. Over Bundling Rules Breach

By Alex Davidson (August 31, 2022, 4:04 PM BST) -- The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that it has directed NatWest Group PLC to refund more than 700 business clients a total of £600,000 ($698,000) after the bank broke the rules by forcing the companies to open a current account to secure a loan. The antitrust watchdog issued legal directions to NatWest, penalizing the lender for violating banking rules by employing a practice known as product bundling. "Forcing businesses to open costly current accounts to secure essential loans is unacceptable — and a direct breach of our rules, which have been in place for 20 years. NatWest should have known...

