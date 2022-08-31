HMRC Names And Shames Tax Avoidance Execs For 1st Time

By Tom Fish (August 31, 2022, 4:33 PM BST) -- HM Revenue & Customs on Wednesday for the first time named the bosses of 15 finance companies it says are bending the rules as the government cracks down on tax avoidance. HMRC has used new powers enshrined in a bill passed this year that expand the country's tax regulatory powers, introduced in 2021, to publish the identities of directors of financial advisory companies that it claims are "promoting" tax avoidance. The tax ministry has warned consumers not to use schemes such as those operated by these firms that exploit loopholes in the taxation system — or risk being hit by large...

