J.P. Morgan German Office Searched Amid Tax Fraud Probe

By Todd Buell (August 31, 2022, 2:26 PM BST) -- Investment bank J.P. Morgan said Wednesday that its offices in Frankfurt have been searched, reportedly in connection with a tax fraud probe, and that it will continue to cooperate with German authorities as they investigate. The bank did not disclose a reason for the search or provide any more details. But a report in German newspaper Handelsblatt said it was linked to the so-called cum-ex scandal, in which traders made claims for tax refunds that were not actually paid. "We can confirm that our Frankfurt offices were visited this week. We continue to cooperate with the German authorities on their ongoing...

