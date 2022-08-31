Clariant To Sell Chemical Biz To Own Joint Venture For $113M

By Dawood Fakhir (August 31, 2022, 5:17 PM BST) -- Swiss multinational specialty chemicals company Clariant AG on Wednesday inked a deal to sell another specialty chemicals unit to Global Amines Co. — its own joint venture with Asian agriculture giant Wilmar, for $113 million. Singapore-based Global Amines Co. Pte. Ltd., the 50-50 joint venture of Clariant and Wilmar, expects to complete the acquisition of the Global Quats and Esterquats business in the first half of 2023. Clariant declined to disclose counsel information for the transaction. The deal will include asset sale of some sites in Germany, Indonesia, and Brazil, according to Clariant. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions...

