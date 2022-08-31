Honigman Launches Israeli Subsidiary With 5 US Lawyers

By Aebra Coe (August 31, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Honigman LLP announced Wednesday that it has created a subsidiary in Israel with five U.S.-educated and licensed attorneys who wished to relocate their transactional practices to Israel, including lawyers from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP, among others. The idea was to "build a community of U.S. lawyers in Israel," according to the firm's announcement. The subsidiary, Honigman Law Israel, is made up of lawyers whose U.S.-focused practices include mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, venture capital, real estate and life sciences, the firm said. The first five attorneys to join the subsidiary are former Ellenoff Grossman & Schole...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS