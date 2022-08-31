Scholars Slam Fla. Gov's Suspension Of Tampa Prosecutor

By Madison Arnold (August 31, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- More than a hundred law professors and scholars from across the country have condemned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' suspension of state attorney Andrew Warren for vowing not to enforce abortion bans or laws targeting transgender Floridians, calling the move a "disturbing attack on democracy." The group argued in an amicus brief filed Tuesday as part of a lawsuit from Warren challenging his suspension that DeSantis' decision violated the elected prosecutor's First Amendment right to freedom of speech, and cast it as an attempt to control prosecutorial discretion and as an assault on the separation of powers guaranteed under the Florida Constitution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS