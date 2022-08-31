Kan. Office Owner Says Exclusion Doesn't Bar Leak Coverage

By Elizabeth Daley (August 31, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- An office building owner asked a Kansas federal court to decide who must pay for hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the building from a burst fire protection pipe that its insurer says isn't covered due to a "water exclusion" clause. Both AmGUARD Insurance Co. and Corporate Lakes Property LLC submitted motions for summary judgment and supporting memoranda Tuesday. They argued over who should pay for damages caused when nonpotable water from the building's emergency sprinkler system flooded the basement of the Leawood, Kansas, office building in 2020, running through an exterior window. Jason Buchanan, who represents Corporate Lakes, told Law360 on Wednesday...

