Ky. Credit Union Demands Defense In Suit Alleging Cover-Up

By Alex Schuman (September 2, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky credit union said its insurer owes it defense in a lawsuit accusing the credit union of covering up embezzlement by an employee, according to a motion filed in Kentucky federal court. New York Marine & General Insurance Co. and Members Heritage Credit Union each filed motions for summary judgment, with New York Marine filing Wednesday and claiming that Members Heritage does not qualify for defense coverage because the underlying lawsuit accused the credit union of covering up the embezzlement. Members Heritage filed its own motion for summary judgment Tuesday, claiming that accusations within the underlying lawsuit fall under the...

