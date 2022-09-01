Mont. Pot Co. Co-Founder Says Investor Suit Has 'Fatal Flaw'

By Collin Krabbe (September 1, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A co-founder of a Montana cannabis business has urged a federal judge to toss a fraud suit leveled against him by two people who allegedly invested in the business, saying their claims have a "fatal flaw" in that the claims are held by the company and not individuals. Plaintiffs Tom and Jerry Reed said Michael Smith and Philip Marc Hays defrauded them with representations about inventory and profitability of a cannabis company the Reeds allegedly funded, MBM Management and Consulting LLC. But Smith, in a memorandum to support his motion to dismiss on behalf of himself and Greenway Consulting and Management...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS