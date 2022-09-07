Kramer Levin Continues DC Growth With Impeachment Atty

By Andrea Keckley (September 7, 2022, 9:19 AM EDT) -- Barry Berke, a Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP trial attorney who served as special counsel during former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial and as chief counsel during his second, will lead the firm's new congressional investigations practice. The launch comes about six months after Kramer Levin expanded into D.C., combining with local litigation boutique Robbins Russell Englert Orseck & Untereiner LLP and gaining 24 lawyers in the process. "In addition to our experience representing companies and individuals in past and current congressional investigations, my recent experience, having been down there for two presidential impeachments, certainly has made us more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS