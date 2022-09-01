Holland & Knight Adds Atty To Private Wealth Group In Miami

By Madison Arnold (September 1, 2022, 11:34 AM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP added an attorney and certified public accountant to its private wealth services team who was previously principal of his own firm. Eduardo "Ed" Arista ran Arista Law & Tax for 20 years before joining Holland & Knight's Miami office, a move the firm announced Wednesday. He offers clients tax, corporate and estate planning for U.S. and international private clients and some closely-held businesses. "Moving my long-standing practice to a larger firm was a big decision for me. I quickly realized that Holland & Knight was the best firm for my clients and my own professional development," Arista...

