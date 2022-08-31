Fla. Sues FDA Over FOIA Request Related To Drug Program

By David Minsky (August 31, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Florida and a state health care agency have sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in federal court over a public records request, accusing the agency of unlawfully withholding documents after pending state legislation designed to reduce prescription drug prices became locked up in regulatory limbo. In the complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida on Monday, officials from Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and the state's Agency for Health Care Administration said the FDA failed to respond to a July 6 Freedom of Information Act request and are attempting to force the federal agency to release the records. The request seeks...

