SEC Seeks Early Win In FOIA Fight Over Crypto Conflict Docs

By Daniel Ducassi (September 1, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Virginia federal judge on Wednesday to give it an early win in its records dispute with a watchdog group over documents that might reveal former high-ranking SEC officials' conflicts of interests associated with their oversight of cryptocurrency. The SEC said in a court filing that it has already given the group, Empower Oversight Whistleblowers & Research, all the documents it had originally asked for and which the commission could lawfully provide. The SEC argues that any withholding or redaction of documents was legally justified, and that its search process need not be perfect, just reasonably...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS