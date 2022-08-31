8th Circ. Says Right To Vote Doesn't Apply To Initiatives

By Sam Reisman (August 31, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday rebuffed a Nebraska medical cannabis legalization campaign when it held that the fundamental right to vote guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution does not apply to the signature-gathering process for putting initiatives on the ballot in the Cornhusker State. In a 2-1 decision, the appellate panel overturned a lower court's ruling that stayed a Nebraska law requiring campaigns to secure signatures from sparsely populated counties. The law at issue is a provision of the Nebraska Constitution mandating that campaigners get 5% of registered voters' signatures in at least two-fifths, or 38, of the state's counties in order to...

