Split 8th Circ. Upholds Coal Plant Air Pollution Permit

By Keith Goldberg (September 2, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A divided Eighth Circuit has upheld the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of an air pollution permit for a North Dakota coal-fired power plant, but the dissenting judge said the agency ignored the main argument raised by landowners challenging the permit. In a 2-1 ruling Wednesday, the appeals court gave the EPA the benefit of the doubt in concluding that ranch owners Casey and Julie Voigt failed to demonstrate that the 2020 decision to reissue a Clean Air Act Title V permit to the Coyote Station was contrary to the statute. The Voigts argued that the Title V permit was invalid...

