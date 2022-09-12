3 Foreign Investment Issues Affecting Cross-Border Deals

By Chase Kaniecki and William Dawley (September 12, 2022, 9:05 AM BST) -- Parties to cross-border transactions face an increasingly complex and expanding global foreign direct investment — FDI — landscape, requiring that transactions undergo multijurisdictional FDI reviews and filing and approval processes. These exist alongside more well-established, but evolving, merger control review and clearance processes and is particularly true in the EU and the U.K., where parties to cross-border transactions are confronting new and recently modified and expanded FDI review regimes. Accordingly, now more than ever, managing FDI analysis, notification requirements and strategy to successfully complete cross-border transactions requires parties to be attentive to the evolving FDI regulatory landscape. Here we provide a...

