Erika Girardi Received Money From Fla. Plaintiffs Firm

By Brandon Lowrey (September 2, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A well-known Florida plaintiffs attorney has given at least $750,000 to reality television star Erika Girardi as her husband's law firm, Girardi Keese, went bankrupt amid allegations that it stiffed lenders and stole from its clients, according to court records reviewed by Law360. James Wilkes II's firm, Wilkes & Associates, began wiring six-figure payments to Erika Girardi just two months before her husband, Thomas V. Girardi, admitted to stealing millions of dollars from his clients in December 2020, according to the document. Erika Girardi has since been fighting with bankruptcy trustees over money and valuables that would go to repay her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS