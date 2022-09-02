GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Michele Gorman (September 2, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The California Assembly didn't pass an effort to ramp up the climate-related disclosures of large private and public corporations, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said more work must be done to prevent federal privacy legislation from overriding California's more stringent privacy protections. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Calif. Corporate Climate Reporting Bill Falls Short In Assembly A California effort to ramp up the climate-related disclosures of large private and public corporations has failed in the California Assembly despite broader environmental legislative victories. The Climate Corporate Accountability Act, S.B. 260, which would have...

