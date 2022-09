MVP: Skadden's Sonia K. Nijjar

Law360 (September 12, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Sonia K. Nijjar of Skadden Slate Arps Meagher & Flom LLP led the team representing video game giant Activision Blizzard when it was purchased by Microsoft for $68.7 billion, the largest...

