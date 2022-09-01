Unilever Detergent Ad Banned Over Greenwashing Claims

By Irene Madongo (September 1, 2022, 6:54 PM BST) -- The U.K. advertising watchdog has banned an advertisement for Persil liquid dish detergent, finding that its claim that it is "kinder to our planet" is unclear and could be misleading. The Advertising Standards Authority said Wednesday that the TV ad, broadcast in March and featuring children collecting litter on a beach, a bottle of Persil, and a text stating "made with 50% recycled plastic," had made a comparative claim. The ad also had a voiceover artist saying that Persil is "tough on stains, kinder to our planet. Dirt is good." The watchdog did acknowledge that the ad said that the liquid detergent...

